On Saturday’s “Fox News Live,” Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) said that “it’s clear that Joe Biden has abandoned Hispanics, especially on the border,” and you’re seeing that as he attacks Border Patrol agents, many of whom are Hispanic.

Gonzales said, “I’m ready to go to war with Joe Biden over how he’s vilified the Border Patrol. … Border Patrol, right now, they’re getting attacked over racial issues and all these other things. You’ve got Al Green and Al Sharpton and Black Lives Matter coming down to Del Rio and protesting. I want to remind this administration, over 50% of Border Patrol agents are Hispanic, and it’s clear that Joe Biden has abandoned Hispanics, especially on the border, and you’re seeing that now as he attacks Border Patrol.”

