Today, I signed a bill into law that’ll increase penalties on human smugglers emboldened by Biden’s open border policies.
Texas is using every tool we have to secure the border & crack down on human smuggling.
Thank you @TXChuy & @RepJMLozano. pic.twitter.com/1V8taVrsAh
— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 23, 2021
Texas Governor announces a new law against human smuggling.
“We’re not doing catch & release, we’re doing catch & jail” – Lt. Olivarez, Texas Department of Public Safety
The men & women of the @TxDPS & Texas National Guard have stepped up in the federal government’s absence to address this crisis.
Texas is securing the border. pic.twitter.com/wONaINc7Tl
— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 22, 2021