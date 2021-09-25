https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/greg-gutfeld-beats-late-night-hosts-hyped-special-climate-change/

This past week, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and all the other far left late night TV hosts got together and did a special on climate change.

The project was hyped by the TV networks and on social media, but it didn’t do too well in the ratings.

Greg Gutfeld of FOX News, who hosts the only non-leftist late night show, beat them all in the ratings.

FOX News reports:

‘Gutfeld!’ beats all late-night shows on their widely hyped ‘Climate Night’ Fox News’ “Gutfeld!” beat all the other late-night shows Wednesday after the liberal hosts collectively hyped their so-called “Climate Night.” Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, James Corden, Trevor Noah and Samantha Bee traded in comedy for activism on Wednesday night and joined forces to sound the alarm on climate change. Going beyond the opening monologues, Kimmel had multiple climate scientists on his show, Meyers interviewed President Biden’s climate czar John Kerry and Colbert spoke candidly with “Mother Earth.” However, none of them topped Greg Gutfeld, whose show landed in the #1 spot with 1.89 million viewers. Colbert’s “The Late Show” on CBS came in with nearly 1.8 million viewers followed closely by Fallon’s “The Tonight Show” on NBC with 1.79 million viewers. ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” came at a distant fourth place with 1.2 million viewers.

These late night hosts have all become Democrat activists, basically:

This was Greg Gutfeld’s opening monologue on Wednesday night.

It’s easy to see why Greg is beating all the other late night hosts.

He is the only one offering a different point of view.

