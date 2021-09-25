https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/09/25/greta-thunberg-spits-fire-at-hypocrisy-of-bidens-build-back-better-plan-1139868/

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg turned on and tore into President Joe Biden over his “Build Back Better” plan that promises to address climate change, asserting that his claims are hypocritical and the plan doesn’t invest in green initiatives.

“As we move out of the pandemic, many are talking about using this as an opportunity for a green sustainable recovery, whatever that means,” the 18-year-old environmental warrior said on Friday at a climate change rally with thousands of attendees in Berlin, Germany just two days before general elections. Protests took place in more than 70 countries.

“World leaders are talking about ‘building back better,’ promising green investments, and setting vague and distant climate targets in order to say that they are taking climate action,” she declared, appearing to take direct aim at Biden.

“When you look at what we are actually investing the money in — the money that is supposed to be building back better — it shows the hypocrisy of our leaders,” Thunberg, the founder of the global Fridays for Future movement, proclaimed.

(Video Credit: DW News)

“We can still turn this around,” she asserted to a cheering crowd. “We demand change, and we are the change,” Thunberg announced echoing former President Obama.

“We have to be active democratic citizens who take to the streets. Like today,” she stated, rallying thousands of young eco-activists.

We’re back! Today we were over 100 000 on the strike in Berlin and 620 000 in Germany alone along with many others all over the world, asking world leaders to #UprootTheSystem . There were strikes in over 80 countries! #FridaysForFuture #ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/S5oG2RQNXl — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) September 24, 2021

Massive turnout for the Global Climate Strike with @GretaThunberg in front of the German Bundestag. #Klimastreik pic.twitter.com/i2kNbkhI26 — Benjamin Alvarez (@BenjAlvarez1) September 24, 2021

Biden vowed this week that the United States would double its financial contributions to help developing nations combat and adapt to climate change.

He bloviated on how his “Build Back Better” plan includes initiatives that aim to reduce U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. He also spoke of “sustainable investment in projects” overseas. “That’s the idea behind the Build Back Better World,” Biden posited.

“The best part is, making these ambitious investments isn’t just good climate policy, it’s a chance for each of our countries to invest in ourselves and our own future,” the president proclaimed to the annual gathering of world leaders.

Thunberg isn’t buying what Biden is selling on climate change.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg attends the Fridays For Future global climate action day in Berlin, Germany, 24 September 2021. @epaphotos #FridaysForFuture #GretaThunberg #Berlin pic.twitter.com/cZwpVR0kM6 — Filip Singer (@FilipSinger) September 24, 2021

“The fact that we are in a crisis that we cannot build, buy or invest our way out of seems to create some kind of collective mental short-circuit among the people in power,” she caustically commented. “And the longer they pretend that we can solve the climate crisis within today’s system, the more invaluable time we will lose.”

“It has been a very strange year and a half with this pandemic. But of course, the climate crisis has not disappeared,” she pointed out.

“It’s the opposite – it’s even more urgent now than it was before,” Thunberg disingenuously claimed.

“It’s quite easy to understand why the world’s top emitters of CO2 and the biggest producers of fossil fuels want to make it seem like they’re taking sufficient climate action with fancy speeches. The fact that they still get away with it is another matter,” she tweeted.

It’s quite easy to understand why the world’s top emitters of CO2 and the biggest producers of fossil fuels want to make it seem like they’re taking sufficient climate action with fancy speeches. The fact that they still get away with it is another matter… #UNGA — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) September 21, 2021

Biden’s commitment concerning climate change comes less than six weeks before the COP26 Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland.

The president has tied his climate change agenda to the infrastructure and budget legislation which are in severe peril of falling apart in Congress. If that happens, Biden may wind up arriving empty-handed at the conference in yet another embarrassment for his administration.

see all) Latest posts by Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

