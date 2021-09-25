https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/25/heres-a-different-angle-of-the-border-patrol-on-horseback-trying-to-wrangle-haitian-immigrants-without-a-whip-in-sight/

As Twitchy reported this week, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told the press that mounted Border Patrol agents were using “brutal and inappropriate measures against innocent people,” innocently trying to cross the border illegally. Psaki also assured us that the agents depicted in the viral photos and video had been placed on leave pending an investigation, making them the scapegoats for the Biden administration’s disastrous handling of the border crisis.

The AP’s Sarah Blake Morgan on Friday some video she’d captured of the “viral incident.” She was in the river at the time and her camera seems to have captured mounted Border Patrol agents doing their jobs, whipping no one and uttering no racial slurs. It looks like they’re using their horses to herd Haitian migrants back across the river — so of course, the Biden administration is going to do away with horses.

Check this out and tell us who’s holding a whip:

It would have been nice to have had this footage a little earlier in the week before the White House threw the agents under the bus.

