As Twitchy reported this week, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told the press that mounted Border Patrol agents were using “brutal and inappropriate measures against innocent people,” innocently trying to cross the border illegally. Psaki also assured us that the agents depicted in the viral photos and video had been placed on leave pending an investigation, making them the scapegoats for the Biden administration’s disastrous handling of the border crisis.

The AP’s Sarah Blake Morgan on Friday some video she’d captured of the “viral incident.” She was in the river at the time and her camera seems to have captured mounted Border Patrol agents doing their jobs, whipping no one and uttering no racial slurs. It looks like they’re using their horses to herd Haitian migrants back across the river — so of course, the Biden administration is going to do away with horses.

Check this out and tell us who’s holding a whip:

Sorting through my footage from the border. I was in the river during the viral incident between a Haitian migrant and mounted CBP agent. It’s shaky – but here’s what I captured. pic.twitter.com/fnvxSU83tO — Sarah Blake Morgan (@StorytellerSBM) September 24, 2021

@POTUS and @VP owe our border agents and this country an explanation and a huge apology. For once I’d love to see them take ANY sort of responsibility. I am so ashamed right now! — Deb Kay 🍁 (@deb_h7) September 24, 2021

Even the photographer who took the pictures says there was no whipping.

👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻https://t.co/sKFLQaNA7J — Super Journalist (Ret) – JOURN-AL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) September 24, 2021

They’re just doing their job and protecting our border. — Stand_up_for_America (@tiredofhate1) September 24, 2021

The regime made an administrative decision based on a literal hoax. pic.twitter.com/FYpPi5zCdZ — norjae04 (@norjae04) September 24, 2021

If you slow down frame by frame at the shirt grab you’ll see the Haitian strike the agent & the horse with one of his bags of food which created a dangerous situation for rider, horse & anyone nearby. — Maureen VanDerStad (@MyFlyingCloud) September 24, 2021

All of the other videos make it look like a bunch of different scenes, but they apparently cut it all up into clips. The complete video shows a much calmer, less chaotic scene. Don’t get me wrong, it’s still chaos, but the complete, uncut version is 100% clearer. Thank you — 4TimesAYear (@4TimesAYear) September 25, 2021

It was truly too far fetch to comprehend that it would be true, that Our Border Patrols would resort to using whips on people. This is an awakening, if people aren’t awake yet. Also to witness the patience our patrols display, deserves some real good acknowledgement by the media. — Scarlet Iris (@ScarletIris1) September 25, 2021

Looks perfectly reasonable to me! The CBP agent was doing his job, and the migrant was completely unharmed by the encounter. Thanks for posting this. — Renatta (@renatta13) September 25, 2021

This is extraordinarily benign.

Anyone who thinks these agents are doing anything wrong simply doesn’t want ANY border enforcement. — Seizer Pouncicus, Esq. (@SeizerPouncicus) September 24, 2021

They did nothing wrong. No whips, no whipping. Just using reigns to control and direct their horses. Only doing their job upholding the law, trying to secure the border. They are only doing their job and did so appropriately. — howy (@howy333) September 24, 2021

So, as usual, the initial pearl clutching and name calling was ALL LIES. — Fran Fabulous (@franfabulous2) September 24, 2021

These guys are gonna be fired for DOING THEIR JOBS. It’s absolutely maddening this administration would rather railroad innocent border agents than take responsibility for their lax policies on the border. — Big_A (@asomer) September 24, 2021

I don’t know…i still kinda think everyone should just pretend to be an expert based on one still shot. — Mike (@ZainoNYC) September 25, 2021

My bet is with the horse-riding border guards—heroes all, doing their best with an intractable situation that needed not happen and but for the utter unconcern of those supposedly minding the country’s borders should not happen. And the press, well, we all know about the press. — Paulo-Juarez Pereira (@Paulo_J_Pereira) September 25, 2021

It’s weird that no one got whipped or hurt. — Regs (@r3gulations) September 24, 2021

Too late. When Sharpton shows up facts and videos become irrelevant. — Eddie from Acworth (@eddiemattingly) September 24, 2021

Astounding. Completely unlike what was being portrayed in the media. — Black Together Again (@KProtein19) September 25, 2021

Nothing to see here. All I see are people doing their jobs and other people crossing the border illegally. — MoBetta 🇺🇸 (@SuperPieph) September 24, 2021

So..horses doing nothing — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 24, 2021

Looks like standard crowd control measures by mounted police units. Don’t see anything wrong here. — Jeff Mohn (@jTriumph4All) September 24, 2021

This doesn’t show nearly the narrative that the main media portrayed.

It’s certainly not the “horrific” imagery that they claimed. — Stones by Drones (@StonesByDrone) September 25, 2021

Actually I’ve owned horses my whole life and I have to say these horses are incredibly trained. I border agents and their horses are heroes doing their best in a tough situation with an administration that has done nothing to help them. — Makmak (@MKirsipuu) September 24, 2021

But I thought there were whips! Anyhow…Jen Psaki told me they weren’t planning to stay for long, so I don’t see why we’re trying to stop them at all. — Rosco Roberts (@RoscoRoberts1) September 24, 2021

It would have been nice to have had this footage a little earlier in the week before the White House threw the agents under the bus.

