https://creativedestructionmedia.com/news/politics/2021/09/24/cdmedia-georgia-record-big-data-poll-herschel-walker-running-way-ahead-in-gop-primary-for-us-senate/

Herschel Walker at Camp Withycombe in Clackamas, Ore

Image by oregonmildep

Please Follow us on Gab, Minds, Telegram, Rumble, Gab TV, GETTR

All results from the CDMedia/Georgia Record/Big Data September 24, 2021 poll will be posted here in stages over the weekend.

U.S. Senate Vote Preference: Republican Primary

“Hershel Walker is doing what he has always done best in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate in Georgia,” Mr. Baris said. “He is running way ahead of the competition, holding large and commanding leads among all partisan affiliations who indicate they will vote in the GOP primary next year, in every region throughout the state and among every demographic.”

“The Republican nomination looks to be his for the taking.”

Full Interactive Crosstabs & Methodology



The CD Media Georgia Record Big Data Poll for Fall 2021 was conducted by Big Data Poll and interviewed 1,000 registered voters in Georgia via online survey panel from September 18 to September 22, 2021. The sampling error is ± 3.1% at a 95% confidence interval. Results were weighted to represent statewide voter demographics to include age, gender, race and region. Party identification or affiliation—separate from the more static party registration—is impacted by weighting aforementioned variables, but results are NOT weighted for party identification. The partisan breakdown of the survey was 38% Republican, 34% Democratic, and 28% Independent/Other.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

