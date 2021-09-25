https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/25/hillary-clinton-gives-herself-a-new-title-not-the-madam-president-one-thats-trending-and-backfiring/
If you noticed “Madam President” trending today, it was because of a tweet from Hillary Clinton, who gave herself a different title:
Just call me Madam Chancellor. @qubelfast #LoveQUB
Photos: Andrew Towe/Queen’s University pic.twitter.com/xl5AhS2RZ1
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 25, 2021
Whatever you say, Ms. Clinton!
because you’ll never be called “Madam President” https://t.co/UGAJoBlsVu
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) September 25, 2021
So long as you can never be called “Madam President” I am okay with this.
— Myrddraal (@HandOfTheDark) September 25, 2021
We can all thank God that it will never be Madam President. #Hillary https://t.co/3oskbWWYWT
— Damir Fazlić (@FazlicDamir) September 25, 2021
Always the college chancellor, never the President. https://t.co/kC5UM25Ucv
— Kristin (@Sodangfancy100) September 25, 2021
still not president https://t.co/Z3muf2kOzC
— Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) September 25, 2021
OUCH.
She’s going to run Hogwarts into the ground. We’ll let Crooked have this one. @DonaldJTrumpJr https://t.co/Veq6k2dLQJ
— Eric Jackman (@JackmanRadio) September 25, 2021
new harry potter villain just dropped https://t.co/5VnBh7yVYO
— eve6 eats good (@Eve6) September 25, 2021
Suggested follow-up tweet for Hillary:
Happy Birthday to this future chancellor https://t.co/dadtSLqv7s
— Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) September 25, 2021
LOL!
We should point out that it seems that lefty royalty really likes having their trains carried: