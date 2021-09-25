https://justthenews.com/government/congress/house-budget-committee-advances-35-trillion-spending-plan-one-democrat-breaks?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

In a rare weekend session, the House Budget Committee approved a $3.5 trillion spending plan loaded with progressive policy changes, but one Democrat defected to join Republicans in opposition.

The 20-17 vote Saturday afternoon came as Democratic leaders aim to schedule a vote on the House floor this week, even as the package divides members of its caucus, especially moderates worried about its mammoth size.

Chairman John Yarmuth, D-Ky., sought to gloss over GOP and moderate Democrat concerns, touting the potential help he said would come to working and poor families and liberal causes.

“It will create millions of jobs for American workers,” Yarmuth said. “This reconciliation package provides resources at the scale needed to finally tackle the climate crisis, strengthen our resilience, and protect our communities.”

But Rep. Scott Peters, D-Calif., voted with Republicans in opposing the package, citing concerns about the speed Democrats were moving at to approve so much spending.

