https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/09/u-s-border-patrol-fires-back-at-biden-after-he-attacks-his-own-agents-over-debunked-whipping-claims/

President Joe Biden started a war with U.S. Border Patrol agents on Friday when he repeated debunked claims that Del Rio agents whipped or “strapped” Haitian migrants while promising to make those agents “pay.”

After photos went viral this week of agents on horseback blocking Haitian migrants from entering the U.S., claims that the agents, who were using long reins to control their horses, were using “whips” were quickly debunked by officials. Even though the photographer himself said Friday that he did not see any agents whipping migrants, Democrats and activists continued to push the false narrative.

TIRED OF THE ADS? BECOME A PREMIUM USER TODAY!!

“To see people treated like they did, horses barely running over, people being strapped – it’s outrageous,” Biden said on Friday as he made a whipping motion with his hand. “I promise you. Those people will pay. There will be an investigation underway now, and there will be consequences. There will be consequences.”

Border patrol agents were left both shocked and livid over Biden’s comments.

“Would you go to work and do your best knowing that if you do, your boss is going to ‘make you pay’?” one agent told Fox News. “I’m dumbfounded and don’t know what to say. Is the president threatening to throw us in prison?”

“I see the administration wants to fry our agents. He just started a war with Border Patrol,” another agent added.

Now that Biden has said this, Brandon Judd, head of the National Border Patrol Council, questioned how there could ever be a fair investigation.

***FOLLOW US ON TELEGRAM***

“Now that the president of the United States has already said they did wrong, how is an investigator supposed to do a true and honest investigation?” he said. “Because if that investigator finds they did nothing wrong — and they didn’t do anything wrong — but if that investigator finds they didn’t do anything wrong, how is that investigator’s job going to go?”

Judd added that Biden’s remarks were “completely and totally outrageous” and accused the president of “playing politics with Border Patrol agents’ lives.” He then defended the agents at the center of the investigation, saying the they were just doing their jobs.

“Nobody was struck by a rein, not one person was struck by a rein, not one person was run over by those horses. They used the tactics they were trained to use, to do the job [Biden] sent them out to do — these are executive branch employees,” he said. “He sent them out there to do the job, and now he’s criticizing them because his base wants them to.”

Judd also said that many Border Patrol agents are just as mad as he is.

“Since he’s made that comment, my phone has obviously blown up. People are beyond incensed right now,” he said.

Former acting Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Mark Morgan said that agents have been “condemned, careers ruined and reputations irreparably harmed, without any due process — all to distract from the out of control catastrophic crisis at our southern border.”

>>>FOLLOW US ON GAB<<<

“How will they get a fair, impartial inquiry now when everyone in the chain of command all the way up to the president of the United States has already concluded they are already guilty of some form of atrocity?” said Morgan, who is also a former Border Patrol chief. “For the president to say that he has become emotionally unhinged and caved to the woke cancel culture. The agents feel betrayed, stabbed in the back, demoralized.”

“This year’s ongoing immigration crisis has single-handedly done more to hurt the morale of the Border Patrol workforce than any other year in its history, and it didn’t have to happen like this,” added National Border Patrol Council Vice President Jon Anfinsen.

Biden is clearly prioritizing criminal illegal aliens over Border Patrol, just as he does over all members of law enforcement. It’s both sad and despicable that he’s willing to ruin the lives of law-abiding Border Patrol officials just to fuel his own agenda.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

