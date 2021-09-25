https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/jen-psaki-were-getting-tired-of-all-the-criticism/
.@DailyCaller‘s @ShelbyTalcott: “We know that the Vice President has been tasked with addressing the root causes of migration…I’m wondering if the administration can just detail some tangible examples of the actions in addressing root causes….that have had an actual impact” pic.twitter.com/DjQtVZDmcF
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 24, 2021
“There are a lot of Republicans out there giving speeches about how outraged they are about the situation at the border; not many who are putting forward solutions or steps that we could take. So, we’re a little tired of the speeches. We’d like to partner on solutions and working together to address this problem that has not been partisan in the past.”