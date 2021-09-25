https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/jen-psaki-were-getting-tired-of-all-the-criticism/

Posted by Kane on September 25, 2021 8:56 pm

“There are a lot of Republicans out there giving speeches about how outraged they are about the situation at the border; not many who are putting forward solutions or steps that we could take. So, we’re a little tired of the speeches. We’d like to partner on solutions and working together to address this problem that has not been partisan in the past.”

