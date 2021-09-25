https://noqreport.com/2021/09/25/joe-rogan-predicts-trump-will-run-again-in-2024-hes-probably-gonna-win/

Podcaster and MMA commentator Joe Rogan predicted that Donald Trump would win in an upcoming rematch with Joe Biden, making the prediction on his Tuesday podcast. Rogan was speaking with Amanda Knox, an American woman who was acquitted of murder charges in Italy. “ How is Joe Biden gonna win? How is it possible he’s gonna beat anybody? ” Rogan questioned. “ After you’ve seen him speak, after you’ve seen the decay and the decline, how is that possible? They’ve done a terrible job. The Democrats f—ed up royally by making that guy the president. ”

Rogan also predicted that Trump would defeat Kamala Harris, in the event Democrats sub in the Vice President for the aging Biden. “ She would lose just as badly, ” Rogan argued. “ She is the most hated vice president according to polls- the least liked, I should say, vice president in 50 years. ”

In arguing for Biden’s cognitive decline, Rogan pointed to a series of incidents in which the President asked his staff if he was supposed to answer questions following public remarks. “ He keeps saying things like ‘They tell me not to answer questions’ or ‘They tell me not to’ … […]