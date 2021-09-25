https://100percentfedup.com/joe-rogan-trump-will-win-in-2024-the-democrats-fked-up-royally-video/

Joe Rogan is never one to mince words. During an interview with Amanda Knox, Rogan predicted that Trump will win in 2024 and then went on to say that the Democrats really “F**ked up royally” when they chose Biden as their nominee in 2020.

Rogan goes on to give a brutal description of Biden. It’s spot on.

Another clip of Rogan’s comments:

Joe Rogan: Trump will probably win in 2024, “The Democrats f*cked up royally” by making Joe Biden the President. pic.twitter.com/WrwFdDjwxZ — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 24, 2021

Trending: Joe Biden Crashes and Burns on Stage With Gaffes, Even Picks Nose

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

