https://noqreport.com/2021/09/25/judge-permanently-blocks-church-from-praying-outside-planned-parenthood-abortion-biz/

A Washington state judge permanently blocked a pro-life ministry known as the Church at Planned Parenthood from peacefully praying outside a Planned Parenthood abortion facility in Spokane.

In his ruling Wednesday, Spokane County Superior Court Judge Timothy B. Fennessy prohibited the church from holding services within 35 feet of the abortion facility, The Spokesman-Review reports .

His order also banned the Church at Planned Parenthood from holding services between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. while patients still are inside the building.

Follow LifeNews.com on Instagram for pro-life pictures and videos.

“Reasonable minds can only reach one conclusion, that [the Church at Planned Parenthood] intends to interfere with access to or safe and effective delivery of health care services provided by” Planned Parenthood, the judge wrote.

Planned Parenthood and Legal Voice filed a lawsuit against the church in 2020 . They claimed the pro-life Christians are bullying patients and staff and interfering with Planned Parenthood’s work.They also claimed the pro-life ministry has been “interfering with patients’ access to healthcare,” because patients sometimes can hear pro-lifers from inside the building.However, leaders of The Church at Planned Parenthood say they are not protesters. Their purpose is to worship God and pray for repentance “of our […]