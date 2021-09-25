http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/tUBXYh7S-nI/judge-rejects-leftist-fairfax-prosecutors-deal-of-three-years-for-child-rape.php

Earlier this week, I wrote about a plea deal reached by far-left, Soros-backed Fairfax County prosecutor Steve Descano under which a serial child molester whose offenses carry a life sentence would instead receive only 17 years. A Fairfax County judge reluctantly accepted the deal but called it “woefully inadequate” and said the prosecutors had “victimized” the child in question.

Now a second Fairfax judge has done what the first was unwilling to do. Judge Randy Bellows has rejected a Descano plea deal. In this one, a man indicted for raping a girl four times during a period in which she was in fifth-through-seventh grade would have received only a three-year prison sentence.

Three years for four instances of raping a minor. That’s justice, George Soros style.

Descano’s office claims it had to settle for such a ridiculously lenient sentence because the police investigation of the case was badly flawed. The police isn’t on trial here, but a badly botched investigation can lead to acquittal.

The Washington Post’s report seems gives credence to the possibility that this could happen here. However, the judge was dismissive of it, and late in the Post’s story we see the likely reason:

[Judge] Bellows said he was allowing prosecutors to admit evidence of 13 prior bad acts at a potential trial, including allegations of another rape of the girl.

(Emphasis added)

Based on the victim’s testimony and the defendant’s prior bad acts, Descano’s office, as ineffective as it’s said to be, should be able to convict this defendant of at least one of the rapes he’s charged with. Each rape, by itself, carries a life sentence.

Instead, Descano wanted to dismiss two of the rape charges and reduce the other two to aggravated sexual battery. Three years seems like an absurdly light sentence for two instances of aggravated sexual battery against a minor. For four rape charges backed by the victim’s testimony and evidence of a prior rape, the plea deal shocks the conscience.

Fortunately, Judge Bellows thought so too.

Unfortunately, this case is almost certainly the tip of Descano’s leniency iceberg. Conscientious Fairfax County judges like Bellows won’t be able to correct ultra-lenient policies and practices that lurk below the surface.

Only Fairfax County residents can put an end to these policies and practices. There are two efforts to recall Descano. Residents should consider supporting them.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

