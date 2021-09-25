https://www.oann.com/volcano-erupts-in-spains-canary-islands/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=volcano-erupts-in-spains-canary-islands

Lava flows from an eruption of a volcano at the island of La Palma in the Canaries, Spain, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. A volcano on Spain's Atlantic Ocean island of La Palma erupted Sunday after a weeklong buildup of seismic activity, prompting authorities to evacuate thousands as lava flows destroyed isolated houses and threatened to reach the coast. New eruptions continued into the night. (AP Photo/Jonathan Rodriguez)

Lava flows from an eruption of a volcano at the island of La Palma in the Canaries, Spain, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Jonathan Rodriguez)

UPDATED 11:58 PM PT – Saturday, September 25, 2021

After an increase in seismic activity, a volcano erupted on La Palma. Following the volcano’s eruption on Sunday, emergency evacuations began.

La Palma is one of Spain’s Canary Islands that sits in the Atlantic Ocean. The volcano on La Palma was considered one of the most active of the islands after more than 22,000 seismic shocks were felt leading up to the eruption. Many residents have said they weren’t expecting it.

“This has been very stressful, especially for the elderly and for my generation that has never experienced this,” said one resident on the island. “My parents didn’t go to the information center, they came to our house. Now we are waiting for information from authorities to see what we do in the next hours.”

The volcano has continued to stay active into Saturday as the lava made its way down the mountain side.  Authorities said residents would continue to face the dangers from the volcano in the coming weeks. Additionally, scientists have said the flows of lava could last for weeks and possibly months.

Meanwhile, as of Saturday, island inhabitants were not able to return to their homes due to an influx of volcanic activity Friday night. Officials said the Cumbre Vieja volcano has entered its most explosive phase.

Since its eruption, the volcano has destroyed more than 400 buildings, forcing at least 7,000 of the island’s residents to flee.

