UPDATED 11:58 PM PT – Saturday, September 25, 2021

After an increase in seismic activity, a volcano erupted on La Palma. Following the volcano’s eruption on Sunday, emergency evacuations began.

La Palma is one of Spain’s Canary Islands that sits in the Atlantic Ocean. The volcano on La Palma was considered one of the most active of the islands after more than 22,000 seismic shocks were felt leading up to the eruption. Many residents have said they weren’t expecting it.

“This has been very stressful, especially for the elderly and for my generation that has never experienced this,” said one resident on the island. “My parents didn’t go to the information center, they came to our house. Now we are waiting for information from authorities to see what we do in the next hours.”

A volcano on La Palma, one of Spain’s Canary Islands, erupted today, sending lava shooting into the air and flowing across the streets. 🌋 https://t.co/y0HJUHUwJ5 pic.twitter.com/QrF53488AO — AccuWeather (@accuweather) September 19, 2021

The volcano has continued to stay active into Saturday as the lava made its way down the mountain side. Authorities said residents would continue to face the dangers from the volcano in the coming weeks. Additionally, scientists have said the flows of lava could last for weeks and possibly months.

Meanwhile, as of Saturday, island inhabitants were not able to return to their homes due to an influx of volcanic activity Friday night. Officials said the Cumbre Vieja volcano has entered its most explosive phase.

Since its eruption, the volcano has destroyed more than 400 buildings, forcing at least 7,000 of the island’s residents to flee.

