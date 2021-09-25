https://www.robmaness.com/2021/09/lara-trump-shreds-biden-for-being-completely-absent-at-border-as-crisis-worsens/

As the border crisis continues to escalate and worsen, former President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump is speaking out to shred Joe Biden for being “completely absent” from the southern border during this difficult time.

“He [President Biden] is doing nothing down there,” she said while appearing on Fox News. “You would think … if you have a complete crisis at hand, whether it’s wildfires, whether it’s hurricanes, whether it’s mass shootings, whatever it might be, the president of the united states always goes to those areas and … talks to the local community and says, ‘What do you need? How can we help?’”

“Joe Biden is completely absent in this scenario,” Trump added. “But, maybe there is a more sinister reason. Maybe it is because this is all purposeful. Maybe it is because they want these millions of illegal immigrants pouring into our country. Perhaps these are the future voters for the Democrat party.”

“The United States of America is incredibly disenfranchised with what we have seen in the first eight months of the Biden presidency,” she concluded. “So you have to ask yourself, is there a bigger reason? He hasn’t even bothered to go down there. Maybe they want it to happen.”

This comes one week after Trump called out Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) for attending the ritzy Met Gala but not making a trip to the border. The former president’s daughter-in-law said this while responding to photos released by the Customs and Border Patrol that show a toddler and a baby abandoned in the Rio Grande during their migration to the U.S.

“This is a horrifying thing to see and when is it enough?” Trump lamented during another Fox News appearance. “Where’s AOC by the way? Remember when she was crying down at the southern border during the Trump administration about all the kids? Where is she now?”

“I know she was busy at the Met Gala flaunting around in that very fancy dress of hers,” she continued. “Why is there not more outrage from the folks on the left about what is happening at our southern border—especially to these kids.”

Earlier this year, Trump urged Americans who are living on the southern border to “arm up.”

“I don’t know what you tell the people that live at the southern border,” Trump said back in June. “I guess they better arm up and get guns and be ready, and maybe they’re going to have to start taking matters into their own hands. It should never happen. These people should never make this dangerous journey here. It’s bad for Americans, it’s bad for the migrants, it is bad all around.”

Lara Trump says people who live at the southern border should get guns and take matters into their own hands pic.twitter.com/2JL30va6nF — Acyn (@Acyn) June 13, 2021

Many would argue that this crisis at the border was created by Biden. The former president Trump would undoubtedly be very proud to see his daughter-in-law calling out his successor his many failures at the U.S. border.

