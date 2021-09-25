https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/law-professor-biden-already-prejudiced-border-agent-investigation/

Biden threatened Border Patrol agents over their alleged treatment of migrants at the border.

.@POTUS on Border Patrol agents in Del Rio: “Of course I take responsibility, I’m president. … To see people treated like they did, horses nearly running them over, people being strapped. It’s outrageous. I promise you those people will pay.”https://t.co/BPa7voMRap pic.twitter.com/1NDhXJtUwX — CSPAN (@cspan) September 24, 2021

Now, we have this.

Law Professor John Turley exposed that Biden has already turned this into a biased investigation.

TRENDING: THEY CAUGHT THEM AND THE CROWD CHEERED!! AZ Audit Team CAUGHT Maricopa County Officials DELETING COMPUTER ELECTION FILES — VIDEO

Turley said that it “sends a message to investigators about the expected conclusions of their work.”

From John Turley:

Presidents long resisted pressure to get them to comment on pending cases or investigations to avoid charges of undue influence or bias in the results. This is one such case. It was wrong for Biden to say what he did in promising punishment for agents before any investigation is complete. It sends a message to investigators about the expected conclusions of their work. It also suggests that a finding of no whipping or wrongdoing would contradict the President and would not be supported by the White House. That could present serious career issues for investigators. It is unfair to the agents. It is unfair to the investigators and it undermines the integrity of the investigation. … You cannot promise agents a fair and unbiased investigation when the President has already declared that they strapped migrants and will be punished. That is why Biden’s comments were clearly inappropriate and he should publicly withdraw them in the interests of preserving a fair process for all involved in this controversy.

Brandon Judd, head of the National Border Patrol Council told Fox News:

“Now that the president of the United States has already said they did wrong, how is an investigator supposed to do a true and honest investigation?… Because if that investigator finds they did nothing wrong — and they didn’t do anything wrong — but if that investigator finds they didn’t do anything wrong, how is that investigator’s job going to go?

It has turned out that the Border Patrol agent did not whip anyone in the now-infamous moment.

According to the photographer who took the photo, he never witnessed any horseback agents whip migrants.

“I’ve never seen them whip anyone.” – Photographer who shot Horseback BP Agent Photos https://t.co/Q0kLvzwTXg — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) September 24, 2021

From KTSM:

The photographer behind images depicting Border Patrol agents on horseback told KTSM things are not exactly what they seem when it comes to the photos. … “Some of the Haitian men started running, trying to go around the horses,” Ratje said. Ratje is a photographer based in Las Cruces and has been in Del Rio since Friday. He said took the photographs from the Mexican side. “I’ve never seen them whip anyone,” Ratje said. “He was swinging it, but it can be misconstrued when you’re looking at the picture.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

