Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene announced on Friday that her chief of staff, Patrick Parsons, is resigning to help elect “America First conservatives” — a reference to former President Donald Trump’s agenda.

“I want to thank my Chief of Staff, Patrick Parsons, for helping me take the fight to the Socialist Democrats as I’ve transitioned into Congress,” the Republican tweeted . “He’s advised me he will be moving back into the political arena to help elect America First conservatives who can fight alongside me.”

Greene has established herself as a conservative firebrand and vocal Trump supporter since becoming the representative for Georgia’s 14th Congressional District in January.

In February, House Democrats stripped Greene of her committee assignments over her past incendiary statements and social media interactions. She has also made headlines for introducing multiple impeachment resolutions against President Joe Biden.

Parsons, a former gun-rights activist , said working with the first-term congresswoman was the highlight of his career.

“She asked me to come to Washington to help organize her office,” Parsons said in a statement. “After eight and a half months fighting the Socialist Democrats and RINOs in D.C. it’s time to move on.”

Parsons added he could do more to fight the “communist Biden agenda” working on the outside rather than from inside Congress.

“Marjorie Taylor Greene is an America’s First superstar who has become one of the leading policy-influencers in our party today,” Parsons said. “She’s shaken up Washington, D.C., stood up to the swamp and her own conference, disrupted business as usual and showed Republicans how to fight back and never back down.”

Parsons concluded by saying he was looking forward to working with Greene in the future to “Save America” and “stop communism.”

It was not immediately clear who would replace Parsons as chief of staff. The Washington Examiner reached out to Greene’s office for comment.