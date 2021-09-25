https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/mayorkas-caught-lying-by-peter-doocy/
Doocy challenges Mayorkas on the images of border patrol pic.twitter.com/ob3rh4Alnd
— The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 24, 2021
New video that surfaced yesterday proves that the illegal invaders were not being whipped.
MAYORKAS: “The results will be driven by the facts that are determined.”
DOOCY: “Is it helpful for your investigation for the President of the United States to use inflammatory language like ‘people being strapped?'” pic.twitter.com/lbES6eefZs
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 24, 2021