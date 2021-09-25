https://noqreport.com/2021/09/25/minnesota-school-curriculum-asks-students-to-role-play-straight-gay-trans-sex-scenarios/

We have been warning about the radical ideology behind so-called “Comprehensive Sexuality Education” (CSE) for many years and in that time, it’s only become more mainstream and commonplace in America’s schools.

Now, we have learned of a school in Minnesota using a curriculum that involves several role-playing activities for teens involving fictional scenarios between straight, gay, and trans teen couples.

As Alpha News recently reported, concerns over the program were brought by members of the Child Protection League to the Richfield School Board meeting on Monday.

The curriculum was designed by Advocates for Youth, a group that is partnered with Planned Parenthood, and also written in large part by a former Planned Parenthood employee.

The role-playing activity is part of the “3R” approach, which stands for “rights, respect, responsibility.”

And while it is purportedly meant to instruct students about boundaries and healthy sexual relationships, like the majority of CSE programs, is decidedly supportive of all manner of teen sexual relationships and very distinctly normalizes sex acts between minors.The students are given a backstory on the teens and their desire to have sex and told to role play a conversation in which the individuals decide whether or not to have sex.Some examples (you can read […]