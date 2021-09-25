https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/remember-health-australias-covid-gestapo-grabbing-people-seemingly-random-beating-submission-hauling-away-outside-homes-video/

The horrific scenes that are coming out of Australia are shocking.

After recent unrest throughout the country over the reimplementation of Covid mandates, Australian authorities have resorted to using brutal force against its citizens to ensure compliance.

Earlier this week, officers demonstrated exactly why they are being described as modern-day Nazis online by unveiling their newest crowd control tactic – Ambush the unarmed protesters and open fire with ‘non-lethals’ like rubber bullets and gas grenades as they flee.

We shared one episode this week.

One protester can be seen getting shot in the back as they try to escape. Officers can then be seen swarming in on the individual after he collapsed to the ground.

Protesters aren’t the only ones who need to be worried.

One man was stopped while he was shopping and mercilessly beaten to the ground before being arrested because he was too far away from his house according to the city’s lockdown policy.

Apparently, the beating was delivered over a case of ‘mistaken identity.’

#AUSTRALIA: In a case of ‘mistaken identity’ police pile on one man after assuming incorrectly he was attending the protests. He was masked up and shopping.

His crime?

He was at more than the allotted km distance from home. pic.twitter.com/GthjD1wBd6 — 🅰🅻🅴🆁🆃 🅲🅷🅰🅽🅽🅴🅻 (@AlertChannel) September 25, 2021

Another shocking video shows people on the beach trying to enjoy the sunshine. Out of nowhere, they get ambushed by a large group of officers that begins violently arresting whoever they can get their hands 0n.

Bystanders scream in horror as the police dutifully “do their jobs.”

Different angle of above incident. https://t.co/Tu0Qhat2Xl — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) September 25, 2021

One woman was viciously choked and thrown to the ground by an officer last year for the “outrageous” “crime” of not wearing a mask.

Just recently, the officer who committed the assault was found not guilty of any crime and allowed to return to duty as normal. Not only was he not charged, but the woman he assaulted was charged with assault and resisting police.

Oh, and she also had a medical mask exemption from the government health regime – a lot of good that did her.

How perfectly backward.

Not only was cop not punished but the woman he choked was charged with assault and resisting police. pic.twitter.com/7iKV1ZkgiG — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) September 24, 2021

The US is not the only Western country to have gone mad.

