https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/much-president-trump-results-arizona-election-audit/

President Trump had numerous comments yesterday about the results coming out of the Arizona audit.

We reported one statement yesterday:

But this was just the tip of the iceberg. In addition, President Trump had this to say early in the morning as a portion of the report was leaked:

TRENDING: THEY CAUGHT THEM AND THE CROWD CHEERED!! AZ Audit Team CAUGHT Maricopa County Officials DELETING COMPUTER ELECTION FILES — VIDEO

President Trump shared this during the auditor’s presentation.

President Trump then mentioned how the media is so dishonest.

In addition, President Trump released the following.

The Arizona audit is a big deal – the audit shows the certified results were not accurate – the certified results in Arizona should be decertified.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

