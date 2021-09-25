https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/much-president-trump-results-arizona-election-audit/
President Trump had numerous comments yesterday about the results coming out of the Arizona audit.
We reported one statement yesterday:
President Donald Trump Responds to Arizona Audit Results: “I will be discussing the winning results – which show 44,000 illegal ballots “
But this was just the tip of the iceberg. In addition, President Trump had this to say early in the morning as a portion of the report was leaked:
President Trump shared this during the auditor’s presentation.
President Trump then mentioned how the media is so dishonest.
In addition, President Trump released the following.
