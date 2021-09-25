https://www.oann.com/n-m-rep-herrell-democrats-demonizing-border-patrol/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=n-m-rep-herrell-democrats-demonizing-border-patrol

UPDATED 5:43 PM PT – Saturday, September 25, 2021

Rep. Yvette Herrell (R-N.M.) of New Mexico delivered the Republican address on the crisis at the southern border. During Saturday’s weekly address, Herrell said herself along with several families in Southern New Mexico have seen Biden’s border crisis first hand.

The Republican lawmaker added they felt completely abandoned by the government and Joe Biden.

“They know we need to preserve Title 42 to defend our border from new outbreaks of COVID,” she explained. “They also know we need to implement the successful Remain in Mexico policy.”

Joe Biden is ignoring the crisis he created, but I just met with Haitian Ambassador @BocchitEdmond to address the humanitarian disaster on our border and discuss how we can safely resolve the situation in a way that secures America while treating illegal immigrants humanely. — Rep. Yvette Herrell (@RepHerrell) September 21, 2021

The GOP representative emphasized there was a “fundamental division in Washington.”

“Republicans believe that our government has a duty to protect our citizens and secure our border,” she expressed. “We believe that our government has a responsibility to know who illegally crosses our border and then enforce the law, but Washington Democrats do not believe that Americans have the right to protect their home or even question the surge of thousands of noncitizens into the country.”

According to Herrell, Democrats would rather demonize Border Patrol and ICE agents as well as hide from accountability.

“Americans won’t be distracted. Not by the media or the radical left,” she asserted. “We stand for our workers. We stand for law enforcement. We stand for safe communities. We stand for borders. We stand for America.”

.@POTUS needs to immediately retract his false claims concerning border control agents’ use of horses to do their job. These claims have been widely debunked. It is shocking, but not totally surprising, this POTUS would promulgate false accusations and make childish threats. — Larry Bucshon, MD (@RepLarryBucshon) September 24, 2021

