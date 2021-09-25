https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/nba-denies-players-request-religious-exemption-vax-barred-home-games/

COVID tyranny is expanding.

An NBA player was denied a religious exemption from the COVID vaccine — and now can’t play in home games.

Fox News reported:

The NBA has denied Golden State Warriors player Andrew Wiggins’ request for a religious exemption so he could bypass a San Francisco coronavirus vaccine requirement for playing inside the team’s home arena. TRENDING: REASONS TO DECERTIFY AZ – THE LIST: 70,000 Duplicated, Fraudulent, Illegal or Ghost Ballots (7 Times Biden’s Margin of Victory), Devices Missing, Data Deleted, Criminal Acts Referred to Authorities As a result, Wiggins will be ineligible to play home games at the Chase Center unless he gets the vaccine, according to ESPN. “The NBA has reviewed and denied Andrew Wiggins’ request for a religious exemption from the San Francisco Department of Public Health’s order requiring COVID-19 vaccination for all participants age 12 and older at large indoor events,” the NBA said in a statement. The San Francisco Department of Public Health said Friday that all fans who attend the games and Warriors players are required to be vaccinated.

This comes as the NBA announced they are not requiring players to get the vaccine.

But most staff and referees are being mandated to get the vaccine.

ESPN reported:

The NBA informed teams Friday that all personnel under team control who work within 15 feet of players or referees during games will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for the upcoming season, according to a memo obtained by ESPN. The directive specifically includes coaches, front-office members and trainers but stops short of requiring all players to be vaccinated. Leaguewide vaccination of players is subject to negotiations with the National Basketball Players Association. The NBA has set an Oct. 1 deadline for team personnel to be fully vaccinated and left open the possibility that it could require a booster shot at a later date, according to the memo.

At the time of this announcement, The Gateway Pundit reported on the loophole in the rules that was basically mandating the vaccine for players as well.

Players on three teams are going to be all but forced to get vaccinated due to COVID laws in the cities they play.

The Gateway Pundit reported:

Unfortunately, the anti-American sellouts at the NBA found a loophole to require players on 3 teams to be fully vaccinated. They informed teams earlier this month that because of new Covid-19 laws in New York City and San Francisco, players on the New York Knicks, the Brooklyn Nets, and the Golden State Warriors will be forced to take ‘the shot.’ *ba-da-bap*

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

