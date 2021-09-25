https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/nba-player-denied-vaccine-religious-exemption-wont-play-any-home-games/

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins was denied Friday in his quest for a religious exemption by the NBA to San Francisco’s vaccine requirement.

Wiggins has steadfastly refused to get the vaccine, according to a report this week from the San Francisco Chronicle. Since the city requires vaccination for everyone at large, indoor gatherings — such as basketball games — the veteran forward will not be able to play in any home games if he remains resistant to getting the shot. It’s possible he won’t be able to play at a number of road arenas that also require vaccination.