https://magainstitute.com/ep79-new-film-my-son-hunter-will-tell-hunters-truth-plus-az-senate-audit-results/

One of the biggest frustrations that we on the Right have is the constant drumbeat of Progressivism that infuses almost all entertainment: music, theatre, film, television, etc. But we do have extremely talented people who hold conservative views and promote conservative values in their art. With us today is one such patriot, filmmaker Ann McElhinney.

– Advertisement –

With her husband and business partner, Phelim McAleer, Ann has produced movies such as Frack Nation and Gosnell: The Trial of America’s Biggest Serial Killer. Their new film, My Son Hunter, will delight those of us who well-know the sordid details of one of America’s sleaziest families: the Bidens. Better yet, by exposing the disgraceful Hunter Biden for who he is via a comedic and highly entertaining film, millions of those Americans who don’t even know who Hunter Biden is, yet still voted for his father, “The Big Guy,” will be awakened to the corrosive corruption of America’s reigning crime family.

And although they, with Director Robert Davi and lead actor Lawrence Fox, will be “telling Hunter’s truth” in an entertaining way, there is nothing trivial or insignificant about the subject of their new film. “Forget about politics,” Ann says in the interview, “These are people who would ghost a child…who never did anything wrong to anyone ever. So, this is the kind of people you’re dealing with.”

Phelim McAleer recently wrote a brilliant piece for the NY Post entitled A Tale of Two Hunters: One Died For America, the Other Went From Grift to Grift that paints with stark strokes the despicable disparity between the world inhabited by Hunter Biden and the one where the rest of us live.

The movie begins production next week and is going to be available for streaming free-of-charge, to enable as many people as possible to see it. Ann and Phelim are crowd-sourcing the production and have raised $1.6MM of the $2.5MM budget.

Please CLICK HERE to send a tax-deductible donation to Ann and Phelim and add your name to the list of supporters.

Tickets to a Communist-indoctrination diatribe will cost you $20 for tickets, $50 if you get refreshments, and easily $100 if you add dinner to your evening out. Isn’t it worth that much to you to see a movie you’d actually enjoy and that you can share with your Biden-supporting friends and family for their entertainment and edification?

– Advertisement –





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

