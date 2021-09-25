https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/new-poll-trump-decisively-beats-biden-harris-2024/

President Donald Trump’s popularity continues to grow.

At the same time, the American people are turning on Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

A new poll found Trump decisively beating both Biden and Harris in 2024.

Trump holds a 10% advantage against Biden and a 13% advantage over Harris.

NEW POLL SHOWS TRUMP DECISIVELY BEATING BOTH BIDEN AND HARRIS Trump 51%

Biden 41% Trump 52%

Harris 39% Trump beats Biden with Independents by 20 points.https://t.co/TesPDseZy0 — PollWatch (@PollWatch2020) September 23, 2021

The Washington Examiner reported:

Just 247 days since President Joe Biden took the keys to the Oval Office, a majority of people appear to want him evicted and former President Donald Trump back. In a stunning turnaround, likely voters today said that given a second chance at Election Day, they’d pick Trump over either Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris. And by a country mile. … The survey is the latest of dozens that have shown Biden sinking like a stone. Many have turned south since the disastrous withdrawal of U.S. forces and diplomats from Afghanistan and the surge of illegal immigrants over the U.S.-Mexico border. Others have shown that people are growing worried about Biden’s competence and ability to stay in office long enough to run for reelection.

Biden’s approval is floundering as well.

He hit his lowest recorded approval in Gallup.

He is so unpopular that even Kamala Harris is more popular than him!

Biden’s Approval Rating Hits New Low of 43%; Harris’ Is 49% “Eight months after President Joe Biden’s inauguration, his job approval rating has fallen six percentage points to 43%, the lowest of his presidency.”https://t.co/cQuFPS2pTk — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 22, 2021

Gallup reported:

Eight months after President Joe Biden’s inauguration, his job approval rating has fallen six percentage points to 43%, the lowest of his presidency. For the first time, a majority, 53%, now disapproves of Biden’s performance. These findings are from a Sept. 1-17 Gallup poll that was conducted after the U.S. military evacuated more than 120,000 people from Afghanistan. The United States’ exit from the nation’s longest war was marred by the Taliban’s quick takeover of most of the country and a suicide bombing at the airport in Kabul, which killed 13 U.S. service members. Over the same period, COVID-19 infection rates, nationally, were surging, leading to hospital overflows in some regions.

Biden’s support is dropping like a rock!

