Well, this is interesting. According to a new report in the New York Times, one of the Proud Boys who marched on the Capitol on January 6 was an FBI informant who was texting real-time updates to his handler.

“In the informant’s version of events, the Proud Boys, famous for their street fights, were largely following a pro-Trump mob consumed by a herd mentality rather than carrying out any type of preplanned attack,” the article reads, which is in line with what we’ve heard from the FBI. The Times reports further:

The use of informants always presents law enforcement officials with difficult judgments about the credibility and completeness of the information they provide. In this case, the records obtained by The Times do not directly address whether the informant was in a good position to know about plans developed for Jan. 6 by the leadership of the Proud Boys, why he was cooperating, whether he could have missed indications of a plot or whether he could have deliberately misled the government.

But the records, and information from two people familiar with the matter, suggest that federal law enforcement had a far greater visibility into the assault on the Capitol, even as it was taking place, than was previously known.

And the records “dovetail with assertions made by defense lawyers who have argued that even though several Proud Boys broke into the Capitol, the group did not arrive in Washington with a preset plot to storm the building.”

So what we can take from this is 1) further evidence that there was no “planned” insurrection and 2) knowledge that the FBI was aware enough to have sent in an informant to text real-time updates.

