This isn’t a hard and fast rule. There are exceptions. But if you look around, for the most part, you’ll find that the scions of the successful are almost always bad news—nothing like their self-made parents. In fact, many of these scions are straight-up sociopaths—which brings me to the Cuomo brothers, Andrew and Fredo.

Andrew and Fredo are the sons of the late Mario Cuomo, who epitomized what it means to be a self-made man in America.

Born in 1932 to a family of grocers, Mario attended public schools, enjoyed a brief professional baseball career, attended college and then law school, jumped into politics, and enjoyed three terms as New York’s governor after serving as mayor of New York.

You don’t get any more self-made than that.

While I had my political differences with Mario, he always seemed like a pretty decent human being. Married to the same woman for 60 years, no big scandals, etc. In other words, I’d never vote for him, but I wouldn’t mind if he took my sister out.

But the two sociopaths he spawned… Man alive.

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 04: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (R) and his father former Governor Mario Cuomo exit funeral services for former New York Mayor Ed Koch at Manhattan's Temple Emanu-El on February 4, 2013 in New York City.The iconic former New York mayor passed away on February 1, 2013 in New York City at age 88. Ed Koch was New York's 105th mayor and ran the city from 1978-89. He was often outspoken and combative and has been credited with rescuing the city from near-financial ruin during a three-term City Hall run. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (R) and his father former Governor Mario Cuomo exit funeral services for former New York Mayor Ed Koch at Manhattan’s Temple Emanu-El on February 4, 2013, in New York City (Spencer Platt/Getty Images).

You see, Andrew and Fredo are what you get when everything’s handed to you on a silver platter. Your dad’s governor, you got that magic last name, everyone treats you like a little god, doors open, opportunities are everywhere, and by the time you’re ready to step out into the world, you’ve grown into an insufferable, entitled narcissist whose shit doesn’t stink.

How else do you explain these two?

Who else treats women like meat?

Andrew was just forced to resign as New York governor for countless credible claims of sexual misconduct, including unwanted gropes. This is on top of other corruption scandals, including covering up his role in pouring the coronavirus into nursing homes by way of infected patients.

(INSET: Alessandra Biaggi) New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo removes his mask during a visit to a COVID-19 vaccination site, Monday, March 15, 2021, at the State University of New York in Old Westbury. The site is scheduled to open on Friday. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, Pool)

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday, March 15, 2021, at the State University of New York in Old Westbury (INSET: Alessandra Biaggi) (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, Pool).

Only sociopaths behave that way.

Fredo, we just discovered, groped a woman in front of her husband and colleagues at a work function. He also violated his quarantine while infected with the coronavirus. Seriously, when New York was being hammered with the coronavirus, and while he was infected and, therefore, contagious as hell, Fredo left quarantine to run around New York!

Only sociopaths behave that way.

On top of that, Fredo threatens violence against people; he lies, he fakes news stories, he serves as a secret adviser to Gov. Brother while posing as a news anchor; and as an adviser, he recommends Gov. Brother discredit the women making credible sexual misconduct allegations. Then he promises never to do it again, and then …  does it again.

Both of these Silver Spoon dilettantes are so certain they are so special and entitled, that they’re above the rules that govern mortals; that they’re above accountability; and that the rest of us — especially women — were put here only to serve at their pleasure.

Sociopaths.

But this is what happens when Mom and Dad toil to build something, like a political machine, and their hideous offspring inherit this something that’s already built. The pathetic result is that the scions are never put through the grinder of scratching out a life, a grinder that teaches you humility through failure, empathy through your own struggles and setbacks, and decency through accountability.

Fredo is, by far, the worst of the two.

At least Andrew chose a profession — politics — where you’re held accountable by the voters, and at long last, he finally was.

Fredo, however, chose a profession — the corporate media — where no one is ever held accountable for anything. So he can grope and lie and threaten and fake the news all day long without any fear of accountability.

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 09: Chris Cuomo attends the 12th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at American Museum of Natural History on December 9, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for CNN )

Chris Cuomo attends the 12th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at American Museum of Natural History on December 9, 2018, in New York City (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for CNN).

Fredo grabbed his boss’s butt and kept his job!

Who else lives in that kind of world other than a sociopath?

Democrats sure got it good.

