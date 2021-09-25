https://www.oann.com/norway-announces-end-of-covid-restrictions/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=norway-announces-end-of-covid-restrictions

UPDATED 1:41 PM PT – Saturday, September 25, 2021

Norway has eased the majority of its coronavirus restrictions amid low cases throughout the Scandinavian nation. Prime Minister Erna Solberg announced the end of Norway’s coronavirus restrictions on Friday, saying the nation was fully reopen while insisting the pandemic was not yet over.

Norwegians may now go out to restaurants, bars and clubs past midnight, ignore the previously instated six-foot social distancing requirements and legally shake a person’s hands. This comes as more than 70 percent of the Scandinavian country’s citizens are fully vaccinated.

We are given a choice between breakdown and breakthrough. I remain optimistic.



We must take the crises we are now facing as our call to action. We must focus all there is to gain from acting together. pic.twitter.com/kNeCxte2bj — Norway MFA (@NorwayMFA) September 23, 2021

In the meantime, reports said travel restrictions at the nation’s borders will still remain in place and the country will stay in an “increased state of preparedness.” Norway is the second Scandinavian country to end COVID restrictions after Denmark announced their removal on Sept. 10.

