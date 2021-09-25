https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/614f71b0bbafd42ff58be934
Despite repeated pledges from President Biden not to increase taxes on working class families, Congress is weighing new energy tax provisions that would be shouldered by all Americans, harm energy job…
President Joe Biden started a war with U.S. Border Patrol agents on Friday when he repeated debunked claims that Del Rio agents whipped or “strapped”…
A global shipping crisis has been quietly brewing for months. Soon it will lead to layoffs, higher prices and fewer options at the grocery store. In time, it could threaten our nation’s security. …
Fox News host Tucker Carlson responded on Friday after the Anti-Defamation League’s (ADL) called for him to be fired. The ADL called for Carlson to be…
Many are ready to frame California governor Gavin Newsom’s decisive win in a race that seemed like a toss-up a month ago as a major boost for Democrats in 2022. In theory, this might make sense, but o…