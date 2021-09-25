https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/25/parents-rights-a-centerpiece-of-a-gop-that-is-increasingly-hostile-to-public-education-and-democracy/

This tweet, piggybacking off of a piece in The Nation about how Republicans turned “school choice” into a losing issue, has been garnering a lot of attention. Jennifer Berkshire is co-author of “A Wolf at the Schoolhouse Door: The Dismantling of Public Education and the Future of School.” The Amazon description? “If America’s public schools don’t survive the COVID-19 pandemic, it won’t just be due to the virus. Opponents of public education have long sought to dismantle our system of free, universal, and taxpayer-funded schooling.… Now, A Wolf at the Schoolhouse Door takes their analyses a step further, addressing an urgent question: Why is the right so fixated on dismantling public education in the United States?”

Note that *parents’ rights* is now some sort of right-wing movement to destroy democracy.

Isn’t it?

Lefties like Joy Reid think that critical race theory is a “right-wing bogeyman” and then come out and reveal the real bogeyman is “parents’ rights.”

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...