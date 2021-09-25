https://www.dailywire.com/news/pelosi-signals-democrats-making-big-moves-the-next-few-days-will-be-a-time-of-intensity

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said in a message to Democrat House members on Saturday that the upcoming week would be a “time of intensity” as the party will try to ram through three major spending bills.

“September 30th is a date fraught with meaning,” Pelosi began. “This week, we must pass a Continuing Resolution, Build Back Better Act and the BIF.”

September 30th marks the end of the 2021 fiscal year, and it’s also the date that some programs are set to expire.

“The next few days will be a time of intensity,” Pelosi continued. “We sent a CR to the Senate and are awaiting their action to avoid a shutdown. We must pass the BIF to avoid the expiration of the surface transportation funding on September 30. And we must stay on schedule to pass the reconciliation bill so that we can Build Back Better.”

The Hill reports:

Democrats have struggled to remain united amid spending negotiations over the partisan package ahead of a planned vote on the smaller, physical infrastructure plan set for Monday. House progressives have threatened to vote against the bipartisan deal unless the larger package receives a vote first, concerned about how many of the popular social spending items in the reconciliation would fare with their moderate colleagues if the smaller plan has already passed.

🚨🚨🚨🚨PELOSI makes it official. Wants funding, infrastructure and reconciliation passed THIS WEEK. Will make for one of the most intense weeks in congress. pic.twitter.com/oPUX8Xc3LT — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) September 25, 2021

