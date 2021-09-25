http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/r1cf96ke284/

Most Republicans indicate they would support former President Donald Trump in a 2024 GOP primary matchup over other candidates, an Echelon Insights survey released this week found.

According to the survey, 59 percent of GOP voters would “definitely” or “probably” vote for the former president while 32 percent said they would “definitely” or “probably” support another GOP candidate. Of those who indicated support for Trump, 40 percent said they would “definitely” support him.

The survey also asked respondents, “Would you say you consider yourself to be primarily a supporter of Donald Trump, or a supporter of the Republican Party?”

While 48 percent identified themselves as a supporter of the Republican Party, a sizable portion, 41 percent, said they are a supporter of Trump. Nine percent said they do not support either.

In a scenario excluding Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) leads the group of hypothetical candidates by seven points, clocking in at 22 percent. Former Vice President Mike Pence came in second with 15 percent support, followed by Donald Trump Jr. (9 percent), Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) (9 percent), former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley (6 percent), and Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) (4 percent). The remaining candidates garnered two percent support or less:

2024 GOP Presidential Primary (W/O Trump): DeSantis: 22%

Pence: 15%

Trump Jr.: 9%

Cruz: 9%

Haley: 6%

Romney: 4%

Rubio: 2%

Carlson: 2%

Pompeo: 2% Echelon Insights / September 23, 2021 / n=429 / Onlinehttps://t.co/mhXlAiFXsw — Polling USA (@USA_Polling) September 24, 2021

The full survey was taken September 17-23, 2021, among 1,005 registered voters.

Gov. DeSantis dispelled 2024 rumors this month, dismissing the speculation as “purely manufactured.”

“I just do my job and we work hard… I hear all this stuff and honestly it’s nonsense,” he said.

Other recent surveys have advanced the same narrative, showing Trump dominating his field of opponents.

