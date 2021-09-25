https://www.oann.com/president-trump-we-need-to-fight-to-rescue-america/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=president-trump-we-need-to-fight-to-rescue-america

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:54 PM PT – Saturday, September 25, 2021

President Donald Trump took the stage as his latest “Save America” rally kicked off in Perry, Georgia. Standing up to the podium on Saturday, President Trump told Americans they needed to fight to rescue the nations and claimed it was being destroyed by Democrats.

The 45th president also discussed skyrocketing inflation, the crisis at the southern border and Joe Biden’s botched military withdrawal. He added if it had been him, the situation in Afghanistan would have had a different outcome.

Trump added he wanted to make sure election fraud would never happen again.

“We’re not forgetting 2020. Most corrupt election in the history of our country,” he asserted. “Most corrupt election in the history of most countries, to be followed by an even more glorious victory in November of 2024. We’re gonna have a big, big beautiful victory. If we have a country left in 2024, that’s the problem.”

The 45th president went on to say we now have to make America great again.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

