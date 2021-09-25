https://www.theepochtimes.com/us-meets-with-australia-india-japan-amid-concerns-over-communist-china-influence_4016312.html

Leaders of the United States, Australia, India, and Japan, released a lengthy joint statement on Friday, in part declaring their commitment to a “free and open Indo-Pacific” that is “undaunted by coercion” amid continued efforts from communist China to wrestle influence over the globe.

The statement from leaders of “the Quad,” or Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, was released shortly after their first ever in-person meeting, which lasted two hours at the White House in Washington, D.C.

The Quad was originally established in 2007 and has periodically met since. The strategic dialogue between the democratic countries is widely viewed as a response to communist China’s rising economic and military power.

“On this historic occasion we recommit to our partnership, and to a region that is a bedrock of our shared security and prosperity—a free and open Indo-Pacific, which is also inclusive and resilient,” reads the statement from President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

President Joe Biden walks to the Quad summit with, from left, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, in the East Room of the White House, in Washington, on Sept. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

“Together, we recommit to promoting the free, open, rules-based order, rooted in international law and undaunted by coercion, to bolster security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and beyond,” they said. “We stand for the rule of law, freedom of navigation and overflight, peaceful resolution of disputes, democratic values, and territorial integrity of states. We commit to work together and with a range of partners.”

While China was not directly mentioned in the latest joint statement, it plays a big part in the private talks, reported The Associated Press.

Suga told reporters after the meeting that the leaders “frankly discussed issues ranging from the coronavirus pandemic, climate change, new technology and other regional issues affecting the Indo-Pacific region.” He said the Quad meeting was “a very meaningful meeting for the four countries and our cooperation in order to achieve the free and open Indo-Pacific.”

“The four nations are carrying out [coronavirus] vaccine policies at an incomparable scale and we also agreed to further promote cooperation in areas such as infrastructure, space, clean energy, and people exchanges,” he also said, adding that the countries agreed to hold a summit meeting every year.

The leaders pledged in the joint statement that they would “continue to champion adherence to international law … to meet challenges to the maritime rules-based order, including in the East and South China Seas.” They voiced support for small island states, “especially those in the Pacific,” to “enhance their economic and environmental resilience.”

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Mimi Nguyen Ly Reporter Follow Mimi Nguyen Ly is a reporter based in Australia. She covers world news with a focus on U.S. news. Contact her at mimi.nl[at]epochtimes.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

