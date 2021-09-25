https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/25/rent-free-glenn-greenwald-pulls-the-five-most-read-stories-on-politico-right-now/

In late August, POLITICO’s Alex Thompson published a piece critical of the Biden administration as the Taliban took back Afghanistan and chaos gripped the airport. “Politico is now Tass and Pravda,” tweeted one reader, while Democratic strategist Kaivan Shroff called POLITICO “a rightwing propaganda organization” and even traced the post-POLITICO careers of former staffers as proof.

Never mind that, only a couple of weeks later, on September 11, POLITICO was back to publishing puff pieces about the president, writing about how Joe Biden had stepped into the role that had defined his public life: the consoler.

Glenn Greenwald decided to take a look at right-wing propaganda organization POLITICO’s top five trending stories, eight months into the Biden presidency, following the Afghanistan debacle, the droning of an aid worker and his children, the border crisis in Del Rio, etc.

Top 5 most-read stories on POLITICO right now, 8 months into the Biden presidency: pic.twitter.com/QyepuBpVes — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 25, 2021

They (the media) need this ever lingering model of creating strife and division to remain relevant. Personally I don’t think it’s because they believe in any of the drivel they publish. I think it’s purely a financial decision and they have decided this is what generates clicks — Consensus Scientist (@Scientistnas) September 25, 2021

They have to keep the narrative going until 2022 at a minimum — Jerni (@epicJerni) September 25, 2021

😂 earnings are down — Vinny (@MSOElevator) September 25, 2021

He still sells the most papers. — inesssss (@justwowmf) September 25, 2021

Like every addict says, “It’s the good shit” — RomanRussy (@RomanRussy) September 25, 2021

It takes at least 9 months to recover from TDS. — Charley Lavin (@charleylavin) September 25, 2021

TDS seems like it’s gonna be a neverending pandemic at this point. — Carlos Acosta (@venomous1913) September 25, 2021

Distraction is working — 𝙴𝚜𝚜𝚘𝚑 #𝕁𝕦𝕡𝕚𝕥𝕖𝕣𝕀𝕍𝔾𝕒𝕟𝕘 (@ess0h) September 25, 2021

I wonder if they know how to spell OBSESSION….. — James Bryant (@JamesBFlorida) September 25, 2021

It’s not all bad. I don’t see Russia there. — This Fascism Kills Expression (@mjones206) September 25, 2021

Rent free — raj chauhan (@chauhan69420) September 25, 2021

They’re not ready to let go.

I’m here to help 😊 pic.twitter.com/xwL61woomo — Lo que es del C32AR (@ar_c32) September 25, 2021

I think they have a crush on the orange man. 😍 — Christian Ashliman (@cashliman) September 25, 2021

In other words, no different from what @CNN and @MSNBC have been doing over the same time span. Filling up the trough so the gullible and partisan hacks can feed. While betraying their duty as journos. — Lecture Cloak (@LectureCloak) September 25, 2021

How much money has Trump earned them via clicks….they’d be dead without him. What would the TDS afflicted do with their latent CPU cycles with him? — Dennis Mikkelson (@djmikkelson) September 25, 2021

Inflation at record highs, COVID spiking, border a disaster, Afghan evac a lie filled disaster, droned seven innocent kids, Congress killing babies at term…but Republicans POUNCE! — kola bear (@Kolabear51) September 25, 2021

We don’t see any of the Biden administration’s great successes topping the list.

Related:

‘Freeze them out’: Democratic strategist outs Politico as ‘a rightwing propaganda organization’ https://t.co/UXd1ltx42V — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 25, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

