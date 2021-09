https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/rochelle-walensky-gaslighting/

In less than 6 months CDC Director Rochelle Walensky goes from saying:

March 29, 2021: Vaccinated people don’t get sick

August 19: The Vaccinated face hospitalization and death if they don’t get a booster

Gaslighting The Vaccine — Outstanding Thread