A gunman opened fire inside a Tennessee Kroger on Thursday, killing one person and injuring 12 others. He was found dead, apparently by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

We haven’t heard much in the media about the shooting, likely because only one person was killed, and it took place in Tennessee which the mainstream media couldn’t find on a map. Also, the crowd that includes USA Today’s former race and inclusion editor who proclaimed that mass shootings are “always an angry white man” have been quiet on this one, as the shooter was 29-year-old Uk Thang, who worked in the sushi department.

Ron Fournier saw the news and tweeted only that “guns kill people.”

People kill people Ron — Matt DeLuca (@MattDeLuca) September 25, 2021

Keyboards type stupid tweets — Paul Hayward (@phayisin) September 25, 2021

They save lives too. I’m pretty sure it depends on who’s pulling the trigger. — Omar at TX (@omarslopezarce) September 25, 2021

Sometimes righteously, sometime not. Seems like the person using the weapon matters more so. — Magnus (@JacksonTDawes) September 25, 2021

It was wrong to make guns sentient. — Howard Wall 💰📈📝 (@HJWallEcon) September 25, 2021

We should start by arresting the gun that did it. — Iditarod Rik (@attyrik) September 25, 2021

I’ve taught my guns not to kill from an early age. It’s all about upbringing. — Mike (@bishopmikey) September 25, 2021

Mine must be broken then 🤦‍♂️ — WireNutTwister (@Offsetbender) September 25, 2021

Mine never has. — Josh Cole (@JoshuaLCole) September 25, 2021

Weird none of mine have killed anyone. — Tony Stinziano (@TStinz585) September 25, 2021

Mine doesn’t do that — Kris Porter (@KrisPor16506544) September 25, 2021

I was talking to a gun the other day and he confessed to your point! He admitted their agency and sentience. I wrote it all down if you are interested but it’s not cheap. That gun robbed me. — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) September 25, 2021

You need to come up with a more original proclamation. This one’s worn out. — MrMitchM3 (@dfmitchel) September 25, 2021

Someone get this man a Pulitzer. — Allison (@SalmonCzar) September 25, 2021

Ron’s tweeting from the distant future where machinery gains sentience and kills indiscriminately — Beez2.0 (@BeezStandby) September 25, 2021

No they don’t. I have several weapons and I have screamed at them to get up and get to work shooting people, and they just lay there, harmless. It’s almost like they are an inanimate object or something. I think they are just lazy guns. — SJW puncher (@SJWpuncher) September 25, 2021

Why isn’t it the individual or the collective he’s a part of this time Ron? — Dan Weinstein (@BJWeinstein) September 25, 2021

If Ron’s blaming the gun the shooter must not be white. — Koozie McVulvasteen (@McVulvasteen) September 25, 2021

Depends on the color of the shooter. — 5280 Z (@SvendZan) September 25, 2021

If it were an angry white man, the nation would be having another “conversation” about white rage.

Wait, the gun picked up the Asian guy and shot people?

Having a hard time picturing that. — Tasha J Tucker (@TashaJTucker1) September 25, 2021

Non-white mass shooter so it’s the gun’s fault. — DLass (@Wwlasss) September 25, 2021

Angry Burmese immigrants kill people. — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) September 25, 2021

So Ron found out the shooter wasn’t white. https://t.co/MidtKFuCqd — Matthew D. Dempster (@dempstermd) September 25, 2021

Weird how when it’s a white person it’s because of “white rage” but now it’s the guns fault… weird — TimmyJ213 (@J213Timmy) September 25, 2021

I wonder why Ron isn’t blaming “whiteness” this time… — Sigma Mindset (@SugMale) September 25, 2021

Because he’s not white, right? It would be systemic racism/white supremacy if he was. — Adam (@uncensored_7512) September 25, 2021

Wow and what inanimate object made you so stupid? Your keyboard? — Jake Slapper (@SlapperJake) September 25, 2021

Should we blame Fournier’s iPhone for this ratio?

