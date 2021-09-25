https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/25/ron-fournier-alerts-us-that-guns-kill-people-thats-the-tweet/

A gunman opened fire inside a Tennessee Kroger on Thursday, killing one person and injuring 12 others. He was found dead, apparently by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

We haven’t heard much in the media about the shooting, likely because only one person was killed, and it took place in Tennessee which the mainstream media couldn’t find on a map. Also, the crowd that includes USA Today’s former race and inclusion editor who proclaimed that mass shootings are “always an angry white man” have been quiet on this one, as the shooter was 29-year-old Uk Thang, who worked in the sushi department.

Ron Fournier saw the news and tweeted only that “guns kill people.”

If it were an angry white man, the nation would be having another “conversation” about white rage.

Should we blame Fournier’s iPhone for this ratio?

