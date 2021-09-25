https://www.oann.com/sen-paul-biden-i-do-hold-responsible-for-errant-afghanistan-drone-strike/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=sen-paul-biden-i-do-hold-responsible-for-errant-afghanistan-drone-strike
OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 6:34 AM PT – Saturday, September 25, 2021
In the final segment of an exclusive interview, Sen. Rand Paul tells One America News that the errant drone strike in Afghanistan that killed and injured several children was part of a failed attempt by the Biden administration to alter the narrative of the American withdrawal.