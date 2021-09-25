https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/senator-petersen-law-enforcement-needs-to-be-involved-they-broke-the-law-with-duplicate-ballots/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

“Law enforcement needs to be involved” Sen. Petersen says “the numbers don’t reconcile” “It appears they broke the law with duplicate ballots” Deleted election data Board of Supervisors obstruction Broken chain of custody Time for criminal investigations! pic.twitter.com/fuS9ORswKg — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) September 24, 2021

There is a lot to digest from today’s three hour hearing in Maricopa.

Complete Audit Results — All Reports Here

“It really boils down to making sure that our election systems are secure. “I will tell you that they were not based on any measure.” Shared passwords, shared user accounts, remote access, DELETED election data. Rigged! pic.twitter.com/ECNbjAf4JR — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) September 24, 2021

Audience cheers at the suggestion of ‘no more mail in ballots’…

Audience erupts in applause at the suggestion of “no more mail in ballots.” 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/keaRHtLDJr — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) September 24, 2021

KEY RESULT — More than 57,000 potentially illegal ballots.

The number of illegal ballots found in Maricopa County (more than 57,000) is over 5 times the current amount separating President Trump and Joe Biden in Arizona.