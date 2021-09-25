https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/senator-petersen-law-enforcement-needs-to-be-involved-they-broke-the-law-with-duplicate-ballots/

Posted by Kane on September 25, 2021 5:12 am

There is a lot to digest from today’s three hour hearing in Maricopa.

Complete Audit Results — All Reports Here

Audience cheers at the suggestion of ‘no more mail in ballots’…

KEY RESULT — More than 57,000 potentially illegal ballots.

The number of illegal ballots found in Maricopa County (more than 57,000) is over 5 times the current amount separating President Trump and Joe Biden in Arizona.

