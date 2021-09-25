https://noqreport.com/2021/09/25/sidney-powell-reveals-the-truth-about-what-pelosi-did-on-january-6/

Despite being publicly shamed by the media and thrown under the bus repeatedly in front of the entire world, lawyer Sidney Powell is still determined to fight for both President Donald Trump and America as we know it.

In a new interview with our very own Stew Peters , Powell opened up about what Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was really doing on January 6, the day of the Capitol riot.

“According to Powell, on the very day of January 6, there was one last-ditch legal effort that might have stopped the certification of disputed electoral slates by the Congress: A legal challenge to the Electoral Count Act, a 130-year-old law that governs the actual electoral college process,” Peters explained. “This law gives both the House and Senate explicit roles in evaluating electoral slates, even though the 12th Amendment to the Constitution only gives the House a role in choosing the President. The Senate is only involved in choosing a vice president.”

“So Powell brought a lawsuit to overturn that law but only filed it the afternoon of January 6, while a bunch of people were trampling through the capitol,” he added. “That riot might have played to her advantage […]