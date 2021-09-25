http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/unjhfJXC1aI/stablecoins-in-spotlight-as-u-s-begins-to-lay-ground-for-rules-on-cryptocurrencies-11632562202

The Federal Reserve is set to publish a paper on the potential benefits and risks of issuing a U.S. digital dollar.

Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg News

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...