https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/573941-sunday-shows-preview-pelosi-announces-date-for-infrastructure-vote

The upcoming House vote on the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, as well as the Biden administration’s handling of thousands of Haitian migrants gathered at the Southern border, are expected to be the focus of this weekend’s Sunday talk shows.

Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiOn The Money — House pushes toward infrastructure vote US mayors, Black leaders push for passage of bipartisan infrastructure bill Lawmakers say innovation, trade rules key to small business gains MORE (D-Calif.) on Friday set a firm date early next week for the House to vote on a bipartisan infrastructure package, which is considered by many Democrats to be an essential move to advance President Biden Joe BidenFighter jet escorts aircraft that entered restricted airspace during UN gathering Julian Castro knocks Biden administration over refugee policy FBI investigating alleged assault on Fort Bliss soldier at Afghan refugee camp MORE’s domestic agenda.

“It will come up on Monday,” Pelosi said of the House vote.

The House speaker is scheduled to appear on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday.

However, the bill’s future is uncertain, with progressive Democrats vowing to oppose the legislation unless the House first votes on a $3.5 trillion social spending package that serves as a second component of Biden’s Build Back Better plan.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal Pramila JayapalOn The Money — House pushes toward infrastructure vote Biden’s baffling decisions leave allies wondering where they stand Pelosi: Bipartisan infrastructure vote will happen Monday MORE (D-Wash.), the head of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said Friday that as of now, the infrastructure bill “cannot pass.”

Jayapal, who is scheduled to appear on both CBS’s “Face the Nation” and CNN’s “State of the Union” this week, is leading a group of progressive lawmakers demanding movement on the larger “family” package, which Democratic leaders are hoping to pass through reconciliation, thus bypassing a GOP filibuster in the Senate.

While Pelosi said Friday that House Democrats are looking to finalize the reconciliation bill for a floor vote next week, it is unclear if it will be ready in time to satisfy the demands of her progressive colleagues.

The White House, which has been in the midst of negotiations with House and Senate leaders on the $3.5 trillion spending package, is also being tasked with responding to bipartisan pressure over its immigration policies.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said Friday that it had processed an estimated 15,000 Haitian migrants who recently gathered under a bridge connecting Mexico with Del Rio, Texas.

Concerns on the administration’s treatment of the migrants escalated after photos and video circulated showing agents on horseback chasing down asylum seekers, with some appearing to swing their reins while trying to detain them.

The Biden administration has also responded to the surge in migrants by ramping up repatriation flights, prompting further criticism from Democrats who argued that it would be unethical to return migrants to Haiti.

The country is still recovering from last month’s massive earthquake and political turmoil is at an all-time high after the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse earlier this year.

However, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Alejandro MayorkasJulian Castro knocks Biden administration over refugee policy Overnight Defense & National Security — Presented by AM General — The Quad confab Mayorkas defends Biden policies on migrants in tense White House briefing MORE has continued to defend administration’s policies.

The administration has continued use of the Title 42, which allows migrants to be removed from the country amid the pandemic without the opportunity to claim asylum. Title 42 was also used during the Trump era.

Mayorkas, who is scheduled to appear on three of this week’s Sunday talk shows, on Friday denied claims that the administration was acting in an “immoral” or “unethical way.”

“In fact, we are restoring people by reason of the immorality of the past administration,” he told reporters. “We are reuniting families that were separated.”

Below are the full list of guests scheduled to appear on this week’s Sunday talk shows.

ABC’s “This Week” — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.); Albert Bourla, chairman and CEO of Pfizer.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas; Sen. Cory Booker Cory BookerDemocrats press Schumer on removing Confederate statues from Capitol The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Alibaba – Biden jumps into frenzied Dem spending talks Biden employs flurry of meetings to unite warring factions MORE (D-N.J.).

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Dr. Rochelle Walensky Rochelle WalenskyOvernight Health Care — Presented by Indivior — Walensky gives green light for boosters Biden urges all eligible Americans to get a booster shot CDC director partially overrules panel, signs off on boosters MORE, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Sen. Tim Scott Timothy (Tim) Eugene ScottDemocrats press Schumer on removing Confederate statues from Capitol The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Alibaba – Biden jumps into frenzied Dem spending talks Biden says he will review executive actions after police reform talks fail MORE (R-S.C.); Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.); Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison; Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Mayorkas; Booker; Jayapal; Sen. Pat Toomey Patrick (Pat) Joseph ToomeyBlack women look to build upon gains in coming elections Watch live: GOP senators present new infrastructure proposal Sasse rebuked by Nebraska Republican Party over impeachment vote MORE (R-Pa.); Rep. Josh Gottheimer Joshua (Josh) GottheimerCaregiving coalition airs 7-figure ad blitz backing .5T bill Democrats steamroll toward showdown on House floor Koch-backed group launches 7-figure ad blitz opposing .5T bill MORE (D-N.J.)

“Fox News Sunday” — Mayorkas; Gov. Greg Abbott Greg AbbottWhere election review efforts stand across the US The Memo: Trump’s Arizona embarrassment sharpens questions for GOP Texas limits business with Ben & Jerry’s over Israel move MORE (R-Texas.).

Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures” — Rep. Devin Nunes Devin Gerald NunesLIVE COVERAGE: Ways and Means begins Day 2 on .5T package Biden faces unfinished mission of evacuating Americans Nunes sues MSNBC, alleging Rachel Maddow defamed him MORE (R-Calif.), ranking member, House Intelligence Committee; Rep. Kevin Brady Kevin Patrick BradyHouse panel advances key portion of Democrats’ .5T bill LIVE COVERAGE: Ways and Means to conclude work on .5T package LIVE COVERAGE: Tax hikes take center stage in Ways and Means markup MORE (R-Texas), ranking member, House Ways & Means Committee; Peter Schweizer, author, “Secret Empires”; Gen. Jack Keane, Fox News Sr. Strategic Analyst, Former Vice Chief of Staff for U.S. Army.

