Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and popular music artist Grimes have reportedly ended their relationship after three years together.

The New York Post‘s Page Six reports that Elon Musk and Grimes have ended their three-year relationship. Musk recently confirmed that he and the Canadian music artist are “semi-separated” but are on good terms as they co-parent their one-year-old son named X Æ A-Xii Musk. There was however an issue with young X Æ A-Xii’s official name violating California law and he has since been referred to as simply “X.”

Musk told Page Six:

“We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms.” Musk added: “It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

Musk and Grimes (real name Claire Elise Boucher) were last seen together at the Met Gala earlier this month when Grimes walked the red carpet alone but was later joined by Musk inside the venue. Musk then threw a Met Gala afterparty at the private members club Zero Bond where he was joined by Grimes. A day later, the two were photographed leaving New York together.

However, last weekend Musk arrived solo at a party held by Nicole Shanahan, the wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin. Grimes is currently filming the new Fox show “Alter Ego.”

Musk was previously married to writer Justine Wilson with whom he has five sons: twins Griffin and Xavier, 17, and triplets Damian, Saxon, and Kai, 15. Musk also married Westworld actress Talulah Riely twice. Marrying in 2010 and divorcing in 2012 before reconciling in 2013 and divorcing in 2016. Musk also dated Amber Heard from 2017 to 2018.

