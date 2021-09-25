https://hotair.com/karen-townsend/2021/09/25/the-misinformation-campaign-against-border-patrol-continues-wheres-the-outrage-n418252

In order to distract from the complete failure of the Biden administration to secure the southern border, Joe Biden and other top officials are scapegoating Border Patrol agents. Their offense? Doing their jobs on horseback. A misinformation campaign began in social media and the administration latched on to it, happy to accuse the agency of systemic racism.

You can’t make this stuff up, but they did, and the Democrats and their enablers in the press are happy to play along. A photo that allegedly shows a Border Patrol agent on horseback using a whip on a Haitian migrant in Del Rio is the basis of a deliberate lie put forth by people who do not want the border secured against illegal migration. They want open borders.

One Democrat in particular who works with former Mayor of San Antonio and failed presidential candidate Julian Castro set off the outrage mob, and he is continuing the misinformation campaign. He’s been at it since Monday.

Sawyer, you fucking started this lie pic.twitter.com/KgPnammrHr — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) September 24, 2021

The president was questioned about the Border Patrol and the use of whips during a rare press conference on Friday. Without even pausing to answer with a measured response, he spoke of an investigation, and then Biden convicted them of heinous behavior. He said, “Those people will pay.” So much for due process or any initial support for the law enforcement officers on the southern border. The lie that the Border Patrol agents are racists who whip migrants at the border continues. Border Patrol agents are not all white – about half are Latino. The lie spreaders say that it is a return to the days of slavery. Kamala Harris spread the lie against Border Patrol Friday during her interview on The View. The conversation should have been about her neglect of the southern border and what is the plan going forward to handle organized waves of illegal migration but no. It’s easier to ramp up the party’s base by using incendiary language.

Kamala Harris falsely smears our Border Patrol agents, saying “there needs to be consequences.” She compares the treatment of Haitian migrants to that of slaves. …but she’s in charge. pic.twitter.com/KRUchFtEeK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 24, 2021

Neither Kamala Harris, the Border Czar, nor Joe Biden have been to the southern border and certainly not to Del Rio. Harris and Mayorkas made a big deal of a visit to El Paso where there are relatively few problems and very far away from the Rio Grande Valley. That isn’t where the majority of the problem is, as she and Mayorkas well know. They are happy to have the distraction of a photo on social media. The press is eager to cover for Joe and Kamala, thus the bogus narrative continues.

The photographer who took the photo has already debunked the lie. No one was whipped. Watch this short video shot by a filmmaker and U.S. Army Reserve soldier. She said she was in the water, the Rio Grande River while filming it so you get her view of the situation. Does it look like human beings are being treated badly by Border Patrol on horseback?

Sorting through my footage from the border. I was in the river during the viral incident between a Haitian migrant and mounted CBP agent. It’s shaky – but here’s what I captured. pic.twitter.com/fnvxSU83tO — Sarah Blake Morgan (@StorytellerSBM) September 24, 2021

Those plastic bags the migrants are carrying are from trips back across the Rio Grande to purchase food and supplies. The migrants in Del Rio were going back and forth with impunity. The Border Patrol agents were in charge of crowd control and maintaining some level of order. The long split reins they use are to control the horses. They are not whips and no agents were “strapping” migrants, as Biden said.

DHS Secretary Mayorkas told the White House press corps on Friday that he is considering eliminating the mounted unit altogether. What a travesty for him to even say that. Mounted watchmen or mounted guards have been in use since as early as 1904. The mounted Border Patrol patrol was a good tool to use for the unprecedented flood of Haitian migrants into the Del Rio Sector. Mayorkas admitted that there are some real numbers and they are not good – 30,000 migrant encounters since September 9 in Del Rio. The situation was out of control.

Other than from some in conservative media there is no groundswell of outrage against the lie being spread about Border Patrol agents. Some Democrats are busy trying to look sincere in their holding the Biden administration accountable but not for the Biden border crisis – for the alleged abuse.

It doesn’t matter if a Democrat or Republican is President, our immigration system is designed for cruelty towards and dehumanization of immigrants. Immigration should not be a crime, and its criminalization is a relatively recent invention. This is a stain on our country. https://t.co/PZKYN4WLyj — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 20, 2021

I guess it will fall to the union leaders to protect the Border Agents, many of whom will probably lose their jobs now that Biden has to look tough against his own border security enforcement agency. Brandon Judd, President of the National Border Patrol Council (NBPC), has been speaking out on their behalf. He reminds us that Mayorkas originally went to bat for the Border Patrol agents and said they don’t use whips, then changed his story after the lie continued to spread. It appears he was happy to fall in line with the rest of the Biden administration and turn on the agents under his command.

“I’ve been patrolling the borders since Clinton was the president and I can tell you personally, that the policies that have been in place were by far the best under President Trump and President Biden completely and totally dismantled all of those policies,” Judd told Fox News host Sean Hannity. “And when you look at our Border Patrol agents, when they are sent down there to that job, and by the way, Mayorkas was down on the border, and he saw the horses, he knew the horses were out there, and now he’s making, doing a 180.” “But when our agents are out there trying to patrol the border, do their job to the best of their ability, then they’re vilified by the president,” he continued. “You know, we feel like why even go out there and do it? Why put on that uniform? Why care about the American public? That’s why we do it; we put on that uniform, because we care about the American public; we want to go out there and we want to protect them. And Joe Biden is trying to break that down.” Later, as the segment was ending, Judd told Hannity, “If President Biden wasn’t the president right now, I would arrest him for aiding and abetting.”

And, there is this:

Border Patrol Local 2366 President Jon Anfinsen, which represents Del Rio: “How can President Biden continue with this false narrative when the photographer who took the photos of the horse patrol unit has already said nobody was whipped? What happened to due process?” https://t.co/vp3oVANDWm — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 24, 2021

Mayorkas must be fired. He accepts lies and promotes them as the truth in order to justify the failures of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and DHS in securing the southern border. Horse patrols are used across Texas for a reason – they are an effective tool for law enforcement in often difficult terrain. Horse patrols can manage situations where vehicles cannot. They are professionally trained and the horses are well-controlled. It feels as though we should channel Bob Dole from his 1996 presidential campaign against Bill Clinton. Remember when he lost it one day during a rally in Houston and exclaimed, “Where’s the outrage?” We should all be asking that question. The outrage should be over the lie perpetuated by the left and its enablers in the press, not at the Border Patrol agents doing their jobs.

By the way, how is Biden doing with Hispanic voters in Texas? Not good. Don’t look for any improvements in the near future.

Holy smokes! Joe Biden’s approval rating among Hispanics in Texas is 19 points underwater. Approve: 35%

Disapprove: 54% Expect this to get worse with the border crisis. Source: https://t.co/h7wyQAjue9 pic.twitter.com/AToMhsEwUI — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) September 19, 2021

