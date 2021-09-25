https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/25/theres-a-fresh-twist-in-story-of-the-view-co-hosts-who-left-the-air-due-to-positive-covid-tests-ahead-of-vp-interview/

Yesterday two vaccinated co-hosts of “The View,” Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, were told during the show that they had tested positive for Covid-19 and had to leave. As a result, the scheduled interview with Kamala Harris had to be done remotely. Here’s how that unfolded:

BREAKING: Fully-vaccinated Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro have tested positive for COVID They seemed to find out right as VP Kamala Harris was set to appear on #TheView pic.twitter.com/rw8vKuuBIE — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) September 24, 2021

There’s an update to that story:

Update: Both Sunny and Ana have now tested negative for COVID after a false positive on the show. pic.twitter.com/vGXhz2KV0S — The Chat (@LiveOnTheChat) September 24, 2021

Navarro said a subsequent test was negative:

Feeling good and hoping it was just an inopportune, very public false positive. Please get vaccinated and stay safe folks, so we can beat this damn thing, once and for all. pic.twitter.com/rZp45Yboz0 — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) September 25, 2021

At this point how does anybody know if every test isn’t a false positive or a false negative?

This theatrical performance just proves to the public how unreliable these tests are. Thanks. https://t.co/idFpsjQ0vo — cactus girl 🌵 (@cactusncookies) September 25, 2021

So a rapid test done on a million-dollar production for a VIP (Harris) turned up a false positive, apparently? Are false positives…common…? https://t.co/HOE5YPW2p1 — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) September 25, 2021

Better a false positive than a false negative, I guess? — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) September 25, 2021

Perhaps a false negative? Why isn’t that ever a thing? — E for Eric (@AngerE) September 25, 2021

And they decided to make a dramatic spectacle of the ‘breakthrough’ cases that turned out to be false. — Andy Lancaster (@andylancaster) September 25, 2021

How this whole thing played out was just strange.

It smells like a stunt to me. — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) September 25, 2021

The fear mongering has to stop https://t.co/gocRZAypaB — Greg (@gdrazman) September 25, 2021

Soooo…. How many other “positive Covid tests” these past 18 months were actually negative? https://t.co/Ao2FOoEaiL — Charles J. Olson (@Trollin4Togues) September 25, 2021

The answer to that is anybody’s guess.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

