Yesterday two vaccinated co-hosts of “The View,” Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, were told during the show that they had tested positive for Covid-19 and had to leave. As a result, the scheduled interview with Kamala Harris had to be done remotely. Here’s how that unfolded:

There’s an update to that story:

Navarro said a subsequent test was negative:

At this point how does anybody know if every test isn’t a false positive or a false negative?

How this whole thing played out was just strange.

The answer to that is anybody’s guess.

