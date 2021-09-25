https://www.corbettreport.com/trillions-boondoggle-aukus-v-china-laughing-at-tyrants-new-world-next-week/

This week on the New World Next Week: the War of Terror boondoggle is reported on while the scamdemic boondoggle is censored; the AUKUS alliance comes for the Chinese boogeyman while France weeps; and we laugh at tyrants to avoid crying at hellscape.

