https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-democrat-stacey-abrams-might-very-well-be-better-as-georgia-governor-than-brian-kemp

On Saturday night, former President Donald Trump held a rally in Perry, Georgia. During his speech, the former commander in chief covered a variety of topics, and repeatedly attacked Georgia’s Republican governor, Brian Kemp.

During one offhand remark, Trump said that it “might be better” if failed gubernatorial candidate and Democrat activist Stacey Abrams were in the governor’s office.

“When Stacey Abrams says, ‘I’m not gonna concede,’ that’s okay. No problem! Oh, she’s not gonna concede, she’s not gonna concede,” Trump said. “Of course, having her, I think, might be better than having your existing governor … might very well be better.”

Trump later noted: “Stacey Abrams, who still has not conceded — and that’s okay. Stacy, would you like to take [his place]? It’s okay with me. She still has not conceded.”

The Hill writes that Saturday’s rally “comes as Trump is attempting to play a role in Georgia ahead of the upcoming 2022 midterm elections.”

During the 2018 race for governor in Georgia, Democratic candidate Abrams faced off against then-Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp. The race was one of the most watched in the nation, with “likely” over $100 million spent, according to The Atlanta Journal Constitution.

With the RealClearPolitics polling average placing Kemp ahead of Abrams by a margin of just three percentage points in the days leading up to the general election, Kemp edged out a 1.4% victory.

On November 16, ten days after her Election Day loss, Abrams admitted defeat, and slammed Brian Kemp for alleged voter “suppression” in a monologue that Abrams emphasized was “not a speech of concession.”

“I acknowledge that former Secretary of State Brian Kemp will be certified as the victor in the 2018 gubernatorial election — but to watch an elected official who claims to represent the people in this state baldly pin his hopes for election on the suppression of the people’s democratic right to vote has been truly appalling,” Abrams said. “So let’s be clear — this is not a speech of concession because concession means to acknowledge an action is right, true, or proper. As a woman of conscience and faith, I cannot concede that.”

After the election, then-President Trump lauded Kemp, and spoke highly of Abrams as well, tweeting: “Congratulations to Brian Kemp on becoming the new Governor of Georgia. Stacey Abrams fought brilliantly and hard — she will have a terrific political future! Brian was unrelenting and will become a great Governor for the truly Wonderful People of Georgia!”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

