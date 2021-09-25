https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/573918-trump-on-what-would-prevent-2024-bid-i-guess-a-bad-call-from-a-doctor

Former President Trump suggested in an interview Friday night that only a "bad call from a doctor" would prevent him from seeking another White House bid.

Trump, who has openly flirted with launching another presidential campaign while so far declining to reveal his plans for 2024, was asked by television host David Brody what might prevent him from running again.

“Well, I don’t — I guess a bad call from a doctor or something, right?” Trump said on “The Water Cooler” show on Real America’s Voice. “Things happen, through God, they happen,” he added. “But I feel so good.”

Trump, now 75, was previously the oldest president to ever enter office in 2017 until President Biden Joe BidenFighter jet escorts aircraft that entered restricted airspace during UN gathering Julian Castro knocks Biden administration over refugee policy FBI investigating alleged assault on Fort Bliss soldier at Afghan refugee camp MORE earlier this year.

During the interview Friday, Trump also vowed to “do whatever is necessary” to shield documents from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Trump has pledged to fight subpoenas for testimony from his former aides by attempting in part to invoke “Executive Privilege,” despite no longer being president.

The White House said Friday that Biden does not plan to assert executive privilege to shield Trump-era documents sought by the House investigators.

Trump also spoke in the interview with Brody about how he ignored the advice of Anthony Fauci Anthony FauciOvernight Health Care — Presented by Indivior — CDC panel approves boosters for some, but not based on jobs Fauci: ‘Worst time’ for a government shutdown is in middle of pandemic The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Alibaba – Government shutdown fears increase as leaders dig in MORE, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who advised the Trump White House on the coronavirus and now serves as Biden’s chief medical adviser.

“He was there for like 40 years or something, right? He was part of the furniture. But if you think about it, I really did pretty much the opposite of whatever he said,” Trump remarked, adding, “He’s a better promoter than he is a doctor.”

